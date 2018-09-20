Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

ELLWOOD CITY (KDKA) — An Ellwood City car repair center has been ordered to pay workers more than $67,000 in back wages and damages.

The U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division conducted an investigation into McElwain Brothers Paint and Collision and found the company had violated the Fair Labor Standards Act by incorrectly classifying mechanics and painters as exempt from the law’s overtime requirements. The company paid workers only straight time when they worked more than 40 hours in a workweek.

McElwain Brothers Paint and Collision also failed to include employee performance bonuses when determining overtime pay.

As a result, the company has paid $33,731 in back wages and an equal amount in liquidated damages to 12 mechanics and painters.