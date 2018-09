Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The new judge appointed to the case of an East Pittsburgh police officer accused of killing Antwon Rose II has issued a gag order.

On Wednesday, Judge Alexander Bicket was appointed to the case against Michael Rosfeld after Judge Anthony Mariani recused himself.

Later in the day, Judge Bicket issued a four-part gag order in the case.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details