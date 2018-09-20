  • KDKA TV

    On Air Schedule:

    4:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 4
    5:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 5
    6:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 6
    7:00 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    7:30 PMExtra
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Casting Call, Local TV, Mindhunter, Netflix, Rivers Casino

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Rivers Casino is the latest Pittsburgh-area spot to host a casting call for season two of the Netflix series “Mindhunter.”

The show is looking for more background actors over the age of 21 to play FBI agents, students, law enforcement officials, protesters hippies and other characters.

A casting call will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 25, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. in the casino’s Drum Bar.

Anyone interested can also apply online at us.wegotpop.com/apply.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s