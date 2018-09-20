Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Rivers Casino is the latest Pittsburgh-area spot to host a casting call for season two of the Netflix series “Mindhunter.”

The show is looking for more background actors over the age of 21 to play FBI agents, students, law enforcement officials, protesters hippies and other characters.

A casting call will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 25, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. in the casino’s Drum Bar.

Anyone interested can also apply online at us.wegotpop.com/apply.