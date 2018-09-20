  • KDKA TVOn Air

ABERDEEN, Md. (CBS/AP) – An official says multiple people have been killed in a shooting Harford County, Maryland.

The law enforcement official has knowledge of the shooting, but wasn’t authorized to discuss details by name and spoke on condition of anonymity to The Associated Press.

The Harford County Sheriff’s Office tweeted that there was a shooting Thursday morning in the Perryman area that involves “multiple victims.” They warn that the situation is still fluid and asked people to avoid the area.

Police have confirmed that the shooter has not yet been taken into custody.

The FBI’s Baltimore field office tweets that it is responding and assisting the sheriff’s office with an active shooter situation. The Baltimore field division of the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives tweets that its special agents are responding too.

Some area schools have also been placed on lockdown.

Witnesses say they are seeing multiple police departments and ambulances responding. Many roads in the area are closed.

(Photo Credit: Mike Hellgren/CBS Baltimore)

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said he is closely monitoring the situation.

“We are closely monitoring the horrific shooting,” Gov. Larry Hogan tweeted. “Our prayers are with all those impacted, including our first responders. The State stands ready to offer any support.”

