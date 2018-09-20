Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Penguins have trimmed their training camp roster to 45 players.

According to the Penguins’ official website, five players have been assigned to the team’s AHL affiliate in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. Those players are forwards Fredrik Tiffels and Troy Josephs, defensemen Dane Birks and Joe Masonius and goaltender Anthony Peters.

In addition to those players, six others were returned to their junior hockey teams. Those players include forwards Jordy Bellerive, Justin Almeida, Jan Drozg, defensemen Calen Addison and Antti Palojarvi and goaltender Alex D’Orio.

A total of 27 forwards, 14 defensemen and four goaltenders remain in camp.

The Penguins have dropped their opening two preseason games, but will return home for back-to-back home games this weekend.

On Saturday, the Penguins will host the Columbus Blue Jackets at 3 p.m. On Sunday, the Detroit Red Wings come to town.

Sunday’s contest will be the eighth annual “Free Game for Kids” and puck drop is scheduled for 3 p.m.