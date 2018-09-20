  • KDKA TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Twenty-seven public libraries in Pennsylvania will receive $6.8 million in grants to use toward facility improvements.

Three Allegheny County libraries are among those receiving funding from Keystone Grants.

Ross Township’s Northland Public Library Authority will receive more than $550,000 to replace the leaking roof and skylight and upgrade the HVAC system for efficient performance.

Shaler Township’s Shaler North Hills Library will receive $45,500 for the installment of energy-efficient windows and new carpeting in a children’s room.

The Mt. Washington branch of the Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh will receive $750,000 for renovations, including the elevator and restrooms. They will also add 2,300 square feet over two floors, including a meeting space.

Other libraries receiving grants include the Apollo Memorial Library in Armstrong County, the Cranberry Public Library, the Zelienople Area Public Library, the Lehighton Area Memorial Library, the Heritage Public Library in Washington County and the Mary S. Biesecker Public Library in Somerset County.

