  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMPittsburgh Today Live
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMKDKA-TV News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Chavay Williams, Columbus, Ohio

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – Authorities say a teacher encouraged young children to fight at an Ohio preschool and posted a video of the brawls online.

The Columbus Dispatch reports 30-year-old Chavay Williams, of Columbus, was charged Wednesday with 21 counts of child endangering.

Court records say Williams posted a video on Snapchat in June showing children fighting at Playtime Pre-School. The video, captioned with words like “knock out” and a boxing glove emoji, shows children crying and trying to escape a fenced-in playground during the fights.

Williams was fired after police and Playtime learned of the video. She told detectives she wanted to show parents how their children acted.

Police say a teacher who failed to intervene hasn’t been charged and will be treated as a witness.

It’s unclear whether Williams has an attorney.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s