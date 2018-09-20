  • KDKA TVOn Air

CINCINNATI (AP) – Police say two teens accused of slashing Christmas decorations set up in an Ohio neighborhood to help a child diagnosed with terminal cancer celebrate the holiday early have been arrested.

Police in the Cincinnati suburb of Colerain Township said Thursday the juveniles were caught after a neighbor saw them slashing a decoration late Wednesday. Police didn’t release any information about charges.

brody allen Teens Arrested, Accused Of Vandalizing Christmas Decorations Set Up For Terminally Ill Child

(Photo Courtesy: Team Brody/Facebook)

The decorations are up for 2-year-old Brody Allen, whose family says this could be his last Christmas celebration. Some inflatable yard decorations, including a Santa, were slashed the past few days.

Todd Allen, Brody’s father, had told WCPO-TV the destruction was disheartening, but if vandals deflate Santa, they were “going to put him right back up.”

cincy christmas lights Teens Arrested, Accused Of Vandalizing Christmas Decorations Set Up For Terminally Ill Child

(Photo Courtesy: Cincy Xmas Lights/Facebook)

A community organization plans a Christmas parade Sunday with Brody as grand marshal.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

