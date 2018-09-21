Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

OHIO, W. Va. (KDKA) – An Amber Alert has been issued for a 6-year-old boy from West Virginia.

According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, Akexton Steele, 6, was removed from his Ohio, West Virginia home around 9 p.m. Thursday.

Family members of the estranged ex-wife of the boy’s father allegedly used an ax to break into the home. Once inside, they confronted the boy’s father and allegedly threatened him with a knife.

The boy was taken from the home in a maroon 2004 Chevy Silverado with West Virginia license plate 3EX990.

The suspects are believed to be heading toward Marshall County, West Virginia.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or West Virginia State Police at (304)-234-3664.

