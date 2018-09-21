Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

LIGONIER TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A man died after getting pinned under an all-terrain vehicle in Westmoreland County on Thursday evening.

The Westmoreland County coroner’s office says 74-year-old Michael P. Kent, of Ligonier Township, was driving an ATV in a wooded area behind his home on Grouse Point.

Somehow, the ATV rolled over, and Kent became pinned underneath it and was unable to get out.

Kent was found just before 9 p.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of death was determined to be positional asphyxiation.

The coroner’s office says Kent was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.