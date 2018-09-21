Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) — It doesn’t get any bigger than high school football in Western Pennsylvania.
Aliquippa 39, Beaver Falls 0
Allderdice 29, Perry Traditional Academy 6
Annville-Cleona 56, Columbia 8
Avonworth 42, Apollo-Ridge 6
Bald Eagle Area 54, Central Martinsburg 28
Bartram 27, Philadelphia Central 6
Bedford 35, Central Cambria 14
Belle Vernon 49, Indiana 14
Bellefonte 31, Tyrone 14
Bellwood-Antis 35, Moshannon Valley 12
Benjamin Franklin 8, Roxborough 0
Bentworth 49, Mapletown 0
Bermudian Springs 34, Fairfield 6
Berwick 21, Selinsgrove 7
Bethlehem Freedom 48, Whitehall 13
Bishop Carroll 31, Philipsburg-Osceola 13
Bishop Guilfoyle 42, Greater Johnstown 6
Blackhawk 21, Montour 0
Boiling Springs 42, Camp Hill Trinity 21
Bristol 21, George School 0
Brookville 35, Karns City 28
Cameron County 6, Sheffield 0
Canon-McMillan 20, Hempfield Area 14
Canton 34, Athens 0
Cardinal O’Hara 21, Archbishop Carroll 7
Catasauqua 37, Wilson 34
Cedar Cliff 50, Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 43
Central Bucks South 35, Bensalem 7
Central Bucks West 35, William Tennent 14
Central Dauphin 35, Carlisle 17
Central Dauphin East 17, Altoona 16, OT
Central Valley 28, Keystone Oaks 27
Central York 60, New Oxford 21
Charleroi 69, Carmichaels 7
Cheltenham 17, Quakertown 14
Chestnut Ridge 23, Cambria Heights 8
Clairton 25, Laurel 12
Clarion 42, St. Marys 0
Clarion-Limestone 42, Redbank Valley 16
Clearfield 49, Central Mountain 7
Coatesville 55, West Chester Henderson 14
Conemaugh Township 35, Blacklick Valley 7
Conestoga 20, Penncrest 19
Conestoga Valley 31, Solanco 27
Coudersport 61, Port Allegany 0
Council Rock South 14, Abington 10
Curwensville 30, Keystone 14
Dallas 42, Wyoming Valley West 6
Dallastown Area 41, Northeastern 25
Daniel Boone 42, Fleetwood 22
Danville 34, Milton 0
Deer Lakes 42, Mount Pleasant 14
Delone 27, Littlestown 7
Derry 27, Pittsburgh North Catholic 0
Dobbins/Randolph 30, Edison 0
Dover 31, Eastern York 21
Downingtown East 41, Bishop Shanahan 4
Dunmore 49, Riverside 0
East Stroudsburg South 63, Allentown Allen 21
Elizabeth Forward 7, Quaker Valley 6
Elk County Catholic 42, Union/AC Valley(FB) 6
Elwood City Riverside 48, Shenango 13
Emmaus 30, Easton 28
Ephrata 27, Donegal 20
Erie Cathedral Prep 52, Canisius, N.Y. 15
Everett 27, Northern Bedford 20
Fairview 40, North East 21
Farrell 63, Cambridge Springs 0
Ferndale 7, North Star 6
Forest Hills 36, Bishop McCort 14
Fort Hill, Md. 19, Hollidaysburg 7
Fort Leboeuf 42, Franklin 20
Fox Chapel 27, Hampton 6
Franklin Regional 35, Shaler 21
Frazier 14, Brentwood 6
Freedom 35, Ellwood City 13
Freeport 55, Uniontown 16
Garnet Valley 55, Harriton 6
Gateway 63, Ringgold 0
Gettysburg 40, Susquehannock 3
Girard 54, Saegertown 15
Governor Mifflin 49, Reading 12
Greater Latrobe 49, Connellsville 14
Greensburg Salem 48, Laurel Highlands 12
Grove City 33, Slippery Rock 7
Halifax 41, Newport 19
Harrisburg 45, Cumberland Valley 0
Hatboro-Horsham 28, Wissahickon 14
Hazleton Area 34, Wallenpaupack 32
Hempfield 38, Cedar Crest 14
Hickory 35, Greenville 13
Highlands 40, Beaver Area 19
Imani Christian Academy 36, Greensburg Central Catholic 21
Imhotep Charter 34, Gratz 6
Iroquois 16, Vincentian Academy 8
Jeannette 58, Springdale 0
Jefferson-Morgan 46, Avella 13
Jersey Shore 35, Shikellamy 13
Jim Thorpe 55, Midd-West 7
Juniata Valley 35, Southern Huntingdon 27
Kennett 26, Sun Valley 14
Kensington 48, Fels 0
Knoch 56, Ambridge 0
Lackawanna Trail 46, Carbondale 8
Lake-Lehman 35, Northwest Area 21
Lakeland 42, Mid Valley 0
Lakeview 23, Seneca 18
Lampeter-Strasburg 42, Garden Spot 0
Lancaster Catholic 27, Lebanon 21
Leechburg 41, Riverview 12
Ligonier Valley 42, West Shamokin 12
Line Mountain 47, Millersburg 14
Lower Dauphin 21, Red Land 10
Mahanoy Area 25, Hamburg 7
Malvern Prep 42, Berks Catholic 32
Manheim Central 50, Elizabethtown 0
Manheim Township 36, Cocalico 24
Maplewood 27, Reynolds 18
Marion Center 28, Northern Cambria 12
Mars 42, Armstrong 15
Martin Luther King 28, South Philadelphia 0
Martinsburg, W.Va. 42, Academy Park 20
McGuffey 48, Bethlehem Center 14
Mercyhurst Prep 47, Harbor Creek 0
Methacton 36, Boyertown 7
Middletown 48, Steelton-Highspire 40
Mifflin County 26, Shippensburg 21
Moniteau 12, Bradford 7
Montoursville 24, Loyalsock 7
Moon 26, Chartiers Valley 0
Morrisville 44, Kutztown 0
Muncy 45, Bucktail 0
New Castle 14, West Mifflin 0
New Hope-Solebury 48, Valley Forge Military 6
North Allegheny 34, Mount Lebanon 3
North Penn 31, Central Bucks East 21
North Penn-Mansfield 54, Cowanesque Valley 8
North Pocono 27, Delaware Valley 14
North Schuylkill 33, Mount Carmel 21
Northampton 48, Pocono Mountain West 6
Northern Lebanon 19, ELCO 14
Northern York 34, Greencastle Antrim 21
Northwestern 37, Eisenhower 34
Northwestern Lehigh 29, Bangor 21
Notre Dame-Green Pond 55, Salisbury 21
Octorara 19, Pequea Valley 6
Oil City 55, Dubois 12
Old Forge 47, Scranton Holy Cross 7
Olney Charter 20, Overbrook 14
Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 42, Bishop Canevin 0
Palmyra 35, Camp Hill 21
Parkland 19, Bethlehem Liberty 3
Penn Charter 42, Upper Dublin 17
Penn Hills 64, Kiski Area 28
Penn-Trafford 70, Albert Gallatin 0
Penns Manor 42, Saltsburg 33
Penns Valley 35, Huntingdon 18
Pennsbury 35, Council Rock North 7
Perkiomen Valley 33, Owen J Roberts 6
Perryville, Md. 54, James Buchanan 8
STEELERS GAME OF THE WEEK: Peters Township 35, North Hills 7
Philadelphia Bishop McDevitt 17, Bonner-Prendergast 0
Philadelphia George Washington def. Strawberry Mansion, forfeit
Philadelphia Northeast 19, Frankford 0
Pine-Richland 44, Norwin 7
Pittsburgh Central Catholic 7, Bethel Park 6
Pottsgrove 45, Pottstown 6
Pottsville 38, Glen Mills 14
Pottsville Nativity 34, Shenandoah Valley 0
Purchase Line 22, Blairsville 20
Red Lion 37, South Western 7
Richland 47, Somerset 6
Ridgway/Johnsonburg 20, Brockway 7
Ridley 35, Lower Merion 18
Rochester 43, Union Area 6
Salesianum, Del. 21, Father Judge 14
Saucon Valley 42, Northern Lehigh 14
Sayre Area 7, Wyalusing 6
Schuylkill Valley 31, Minersville 0
Scranton 28, Abington Heights 16
Seneca Valley 37, Butler 0
Serra Catholic 35, Carlynton 15
Seton-LaSalle 19, New Brighton 17
Shade 56, Portage Area 39
Shady Side Academy 56, Neshannock 14
Shamokin 27, Lewisburg 7
Sharpsville 23, Sharon 21
Smethport 22, Otto-Eldred 20
Souderton 38, Pennridge 33
South Allegheny 27, Fort Cherry 12
South Park 41, Waynesburg Central 7
South Williamsport 32, Bloomsburg 7
Southern Columbia 54, Central Columbia 27
Southern Lehigh 40, Palisades 15
Southmoreland 59, Brownsville 0
Springfield Delco 26, Marple Newtown 7
State College 35, Chambersburg 16
Steel Valley 42, Valley 0
Steubenville, Ohio 35, USO 8
Sto-Rox 50, Chartiers-Houston 0
Stroudsburg 41, Pocono Mountain East 27
Susquehanna 36, Montrose 6
Susquehanna Township 42, Hershey 0
Tamaqua 28, Blue Mountain 0
FAN PICK OF THE WEEK: Thomas Jefferson 48, Trinity 0
Troy 17, Towanda 7
Tunkhannock 36, Holy Redeemer 0
Tussey Mountain 44, Williamsburg 0
Union City 44, Mercer 33
Unionville 48, Oxford 12
United 14, Homer-Center 13
Upper Darby 41, Strath Haven 28
Upper Dauphin 42, Tri-Valley 14
Upper Merion 24, Phoenixville 14
Upper Moreland 47, Plymouth-Whitemarsh 30
Valley View 35, Honesdale 14
Warrior Run 14, Mifflinburg 12
Warwick 49, Lancaster McCaskey 0
Washington 41, California 25
Waynesboro 27, Big Spring 7
Wellsboro 28, Hughesville 7
GAME OF THE WEEK: West Allegheny 29, Upper St. Clair 12
West Branch 21, Mount Union 20
West Chester Rustin 43, Penn Wood 28
West Greene 24, Monessen 6
West Lawn Wilson 44, Penn Manor 0
West Middlesex 33, Cochranton 0
West Perry 28, Mechanicsburg 6
Western Wayne 35, Nanticoke Area 7
Wilkes-Barre Meyers 23, Hanover Area 6
Williams Valley 37, Juniata 12
Williamsport 49, Crestwood 26
Wilmington 55, Conneaut, Ohio 14
Windber 31, Berlin-Brothersvalley 14
Woodland Hills 12, Baldwin 0
Wyoming Area 41, Wilkes-Barre GAR 7
Wyomissing 34, West York 14
York 55, Spring Grove 14
York Catholic 38, Biglerville 0
York Suburban 31, Kennard-Dale 25
Yough 35, Burrell 6
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Corry vs. Titusville, ppd. to Sep 22nd.
Erie vs. Erie McDowell, ppd. to Sep 22nd.
Hopewell vs. South Fayette, ppd. to Sep 22nd.
Kane Area vs. Punxsutawney, ppd. to Sep 22nd.
South Side vs. Burgettstown, ppd. to Sep 22nd.
