PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) — It doesn’t get any bigger than high school football in Western Pennsylvania.

Aliquippa 39, Beaver Falls 0

Allderdice 29, Perry Traditional Academy 6

Annville-Cleona 56, Columbia 8

Avonworth 42, Apollo-Ridge 6

Bald Eagle Area 54, Central Martinsburg 28

Bartram 27, Philadelphia Central 6

Bedford 35, Central Cambria 14

Belle Vernon 49, Indiana 14

Bellefonte 31, Tyrone 14

Bellwood-Antis 35, Moshannon Valley 12

Benjamin Franklin 8, Roxborough 0

Bentworth 49, Mapletown 0

Bermudian Springs 34, Fairfield 6

Berwick 21, Selinsgrove 7

Bethlehem Freedom 48, Whitehall 13

Bishop Carroll 31, Philipsburg-Osceola 13

Bishop Guilfoyle 42, Greater Johnstown 6

Blackhawk 21, Montour 0

Boiling Springs 42, Camp Hill Trinity 21

Bristol 21, George School 0

Brookville 35, Karns City 28

Cameron County 6, Sheffield 0

Canon-McMillan 20, Hempfield Area 14

Canton 34, Athens 0

Cardinal O’Hara 21, Archbishop Carroll 7

Catasauqua 37, Wilson 34

Cedar Cliff 50, Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 43

Central Bucks South 35, Bensalem 7

Central Bucks West 35, William Tennent 14

Central Dauphin 35, Carlisle 17

Central Dauphin East 17, Altoona 16, OT

Central Valley 28, Keystone Oaks 27

Central York 60, New Oxford 21

Charleroi 69, Carmichaels 7

Cheltenham 17, Quakertown 14

Chestnut Ridge 23, Cambria Heights 8

Clairton 25, Laurel 12

Clarion 42, St. Marys 0

Clarion-Limestone 42, Redbank Valley 16

Clearfield 49, Central Mountain 7

Coatesville 55, West Chester Henderson 14

Conemaugh Township 35, Blacklick Valley 7

Conestoga 20, Penncrest 19

Conestoga Valley 31, Solanco 27

Coudersport 61, Port Allegany 0

Council Rock South 14, Abington 10

Curwensville 30, Keystone 14

Dallas 42, Wyoming Valley West 6

Dallastown Area 41, Northeastern 25

Daniel Boone 42, Fleetwood 22

Danville 34, Milton 0

Deer Lakes 42, Mount Pleasant 14

Delone 27, Littlestown 7

Derry 27, Pittsburgh North Catholic 0

Dobbins/Randolph 30, Edison 0

Dover 31, Eastern York 21

Downingtown East 41, Bishop Shanahan 4

Dunmore 49, Riverside 0

East Stroudsburg South 63, Allentown Allen 21

Elizabeth Forward 7, Quaker Valley 6

Elk County Catholic 42, Union/AC Valley(FB) 6

Elwood City Riverside 48, Shenango 13

Emmaus 30, Easton 28

Ephrata 27, Donegal 20

Erie Cathedral Prep 52, Canisius, N.Y. 15

Everett 27, Northern Bedford 20

Fairview 40, North East 21

Farrell 63, Cambridge Springs 0

Ferndale 7, North Star 6

Forest Hills 36, Bishop McCort 14

Fort Hill, Md. 19, Hollidaysburg 7

Fort Leboeuf 42, Franklin 20

Fox Chapel 27, Hampton 6

Franklin Regional 35, Shaler 21

Frazier 14, Brentwood 6

Freedom 35, Ellwood City 13

Freeport 55, Uniontown 16

Garnet Valley 55, Harriton 6

Gateway 63, Ringgold 0

Gettysburg 40, Susquehannock 3

Girard 54, Saegertown 15

Governor Mifflin 49, Reading 12

Greater Latrobe 49, Connellsville 14

Greensburg Salem 48, Laurel Highlands 12

Grove City 33, Slippery Rock 7

Halifax 41, Newport 19

Harrisburg 45, Cumberland Valley 0

Hatboro-Horsham 28, Wissahickon 14

Hazleton Area 34, Wallenpaupack 32

Hempfield 38, Cedar Crest 14

Hickory 35, Greenville 13

Highlands 40, Beaver Area 19

Imani Christian Academy 36, Greensburg Central Catholic 21

Imhotep Charter 34, Gratz 6

Iroquois 16, Vincentian Academy 8

Jeannette 58, Springdale 0

Jefferson-Morgan 46, Avella 13

Jersey Shore 35, Shikellamy 13

Jim Thorpe 55, Midd-West 7

Juniata Valley 35, Southern Huntingdon 27

Kennett 26, Sun Valley 14

Kensington 48, Fels 0

Knoch 56, Ambridge 0

Lackawanna Trail 46, Carbondale 8

Lake-Lehman 35, Northwest Area 21

Lakeland 42, Mid Valley 0

Lakeview 23, Seneca 18

Lampeter-Strasburg 42, Garden Spot 0

Lancaster Catholic 27, Lebanon 21

Leechburg 41, Riverview 12

Ligonier Valley 42, West Shamokin 12

Line Mountain 47, Millersburg 14

Lower Dauphin 21, Red Land 10

Mahanoy Area 25, Hamburg 7

Malvern Prep 42, Berks Catholic 32

Manheim Central 50, Elizabethtown 0

Manheim Township 36, Cocalico 24

Maplewood 27, Reynolds 18

Marion Center 28, Northern Cambria 12

Mars 42, Armstrong 15

Martin Luther King 28, South Philadelphia 0

Martinsburg, W.Va. 42, Academy Park 20

McGuffey 48, Bethlehem Center 14

Mercyhurst Prep 47, Harbor Creek 0

Methacton 36, Boyertown 7

Middletown 48, Steelton-Highspire 40

Mifflin County 26, Shippensburg 21

Moniteau 12, Bradford 7

Montoursville 24, Loyalsock 7

Moon 26, Chartiers Valley 0

Morrisville 44, Kutztown 0

Muncy 45, Bucktail 0

New Castle 14, West Mifflin 0

New Hope-Solebury 48, Valley Forge Military 6

North Allegheny 34, Mount Lebanon 3

North Penn 31, Central Bucks East 21

North Penn-Mansfield 54, Cowanesque Valley 8

North Pocono 27, Delaware Valley 14

North Schuylkill 33, Mount Carmel 21

Northampton 48, Pocono Mountain West 6

Northern Lebanon 19, ELCO 14

Northern York 34, Greencastle Antrim 21

Northwestern 37, Eisenhower 34

Northwestern Lehigh 29, Bangor 21

Notre Dame-Green Pond 55, Salisbury 21

Octorara 19, Pequea Valley 6

Oil City 55, Dubois 12

Old Forge 47, Scranton Holy Cross 7

Olney Charter 20, Overbrook 14

Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 42, Bishop Canevin 0

Palmyra 35, Camp Hill 21

Parkland 19, Bethlehem Liberty 3

Penn Charter 42, Upper Dublin 17

Penn Hills 64, Kiski Area 28

Penn-Trafford 70, Albert Gallatin 0

Penns Manor 42, Saltsburg 33

Penns Valley 35, Huntingdon 18

Pennsbury 35, Council Rock North 7

Perkiomen Valley 33, Owen J Roberts 6

Perryville, Md. 54, James Buchanan 8

STEELERS GAME OF THE WEEK: Peters Township 35, North Hills 7

Philadelphia Bishop McDevitt 17, Bonner-Prendergast 0

Philadelphia George Washington def. Strawberry Mansion, forfeit

Philadelphia Northeast 19, Frankford 0

Pine-Richland 44, Norwin 7

Pittsburgh Central Catholic 7, Bethel Park 6

Pottsgrove 45, Pottstown 6

Pottsville 38, Glen Mills 14

Pottsville Nativity 34, Shenandoah Valley 0

Purchase Line 22, Blairsville 20

Red Lion 37, South Western 7

Richland 47, Somerset 6

Ridgway/Johnsonburg 20, Brockway 7

Ridley 35, Lower Merion 18

Rochester 43, Union Area 6

Salesianum, Del. 21, Father Judge 14

Saucon Valley 42, Northern Lehigh 14

Sayre Area 7, Wyalusing 6

Schuylkill Valley 31, Minersville 0

Scranton 28, Abington Heights 16

Seneca Valley 37, Butler 0

Serra Catholic 35, Carlynton 15

Seton-LaSalle 19, New Brighton 17

Shade 56, Portage Area 39

Shady Side Academy 56, Neshannock 14

Shamokin 27, Lewisburg 7

Sharpsville 23, Sharon 21

Smethport 22, Otto-Eldred 20

Souderton 38, Pennridge 33

South Allegheny 27, Fort Cherry 12

South Park 41, Waynesburg Central 7

South Williamsport 32, Bloomsburg 7

Southern Columbia 54, Central Columbia 27

Southern Lehigh 40, Palisades 15

Southmoreland 59, Brownsville 0

Springfield Delco 26, Marple Newtown 7

State College 35, Chambersburg 16

Steel Valley 42, Valley 0

Steubenville, Ohio 35, USO 8

Sto-Rox 50, Chartiers-Houston 0

Stroudsburg 41, Pocono Mountain East 27

Susquehanna 36, Montrose 6

Susquehanna Township 42, Hershey 0

Tamaqua 28, Blue Mountain 0

FAN PICK OF THE WEEK: Thomas Jefferson 48, Trinity 0

Troy 17, Towanda 7

Tunkhannock 36, Holy Redeemer 0

Tussey Mountain 44, Williamsburg 0

Union City 44, Mercer 33

Unionville 48, Oxford 12

United 14, Homer-Center 13

Upper Darby 41, Strath Haven 28

Upper Dauphin 42, Tri-Valley 14

Upper Merion 24, Phoenixville 14

Upper Moreland 47, Plymouth-Whitemarsh 30

Valley View 35, Honesdale 14

Warrior Run 14, Mifflinburg 12

Warwick 49, Lancaster McCaskey 0

Washington 41, California 25

Waynesboro 27, Big Spring 7

Wellsboro 28, Hughesville 7

GAME OF THE WEEK: West Allegheny 29, Upper St. Clair 12

West Branch 21, Mount Union 20

West Chester Rustin 43, Penn Wood 28

West Greene 24, Monessen 6

West Lawn Wilson 44, Penn Manor 0

West Middlesex 33, Cochranton 0

West Perry 28, Mechanicsburg 6

Western Wayne 35, Nanticoke Area 7

Wilkes-Barre Meyers 23, Hanover Area 6

Williams Valley 37, Juniata 12

Williamsport 49, Crestwood 26

Wilmington 55, Conneaut, Ohio 14

Windber 31, Berlin-Brothersvalley 14

Woodland Hills 12, Baldwin 0

Wyoming Area 41, Wilkes-Barre GAR 7

Wyomissing 34, West York 14

York 55, Spring Grove 14

York Catholic 38, Biglerville 0

York Suburban 31, Kennard-Dale 25

Yough 35, Burrell 6

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Corry vs. Titusville, ppd. to Sep 22nd.

Erie vs. Erie McDowell, ppd. to Sep 22nd.

Hopewell vs. South Fayette, ppd. to Sep 22nd.

Kane Area vs. Punxsutawney, ppd. to Sep 22nd.

South Side vs. Burgettstown, ppd. to Sep 22nd.

