MCKEESPORT (KDKA) — Police are investigating after a shooting Friday night in McKeesport’s Crawford Village.

The incident was first reported around 8 p.m. in the D Block of the housing complex.

According to initial reports, at least two people were shot. There is no word on either of their conditions.

Investigators have also not said what prompted the gunfire, or if any suspects are in custody.

