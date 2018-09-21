Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

MORNINGSIDE (KDKA) — A second rabid raccoon has been found in the Morningside/Stanton Heights area of the city.

The Allegheny County Health Department says a raccoon found near the 1500 block of Duffield Street on the Morningside/Stanton Heights border tested positive for rabies Thursday.

Another rabid raccoon was found in the same block of Duffield Street earlier this week.

This is the 20th rabid animal reported in Allegheny County in 2018. The Health Department previously reported nine rabid raccoons, seven rabid bats, two rabid cats, one rabid groundhog and one rabid fox.

Allegheny County residents are advised to avoid stray and wild animals. If residents see any animal that appears to be acting strange or threatening, they should notify their local animal control service, the police or the Pennsylvania Game Commission.

Pet owners should also make sure their pets are up-to-date with vaccinations.

Anyone who is bitten, scratched or exposed to saliva from a stray or any other animal, they should immediately cleanse the contact area with soap and water, seek emergency medical treatment and cal the Allegheny County Health Department at 412-687-2243.