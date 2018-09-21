Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are investigating after an apparent stabbing in the Northview Heights section of Pittsburgh’s North Side late Thursday night.

The incident was first reported around 11:20 p.m. at the intersection of Penfort Street and Mount Pleasant Road.

Pittsburgh Police say it happened after the victim got off a Port Authority bus.

According to a Pittsburgh Public Safety Department spokesperson, the woman suffered a stab wound to the shoulder. She was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Port Authority and Pittsburgh Police are investigating.

