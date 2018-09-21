  • KDKA TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are investigating after an apparent stabbing in the Northview Heights section of Pittsburgh’s North Side late Thursday night.

The incident was first reported around 11:20 p.m. at the intersection of Penfort Street and Mount Pleasant Road.

northview heights stabbing Police: Woman Stabbed In Northview Heights After Getting Off Port Authority Bus

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Pittsburgh Police say it happened after the victim got off a Port Authority bus.

According to a Pittsburgh Public Safety Department spokesperson, the woman suffered a stab wound to the shoulder. She was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Port Authority and Pittsburgh Police are investigating.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

