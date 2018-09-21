Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

HARRISON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Police are searching for the suspect in a shooting that happened in Harrison Township early Friday morning.

Police and paramedics were sent to the Sheldon apartment complex on Park Avenue around 2:15 a.m.

When they arrived at the scene, they found a 27-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital and was last reported to be in critical condition.

Through their investigation, Allegheny County Police determined 44-year-old Omar Sandling was the suspect.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Sandling. He is being charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault and weapons violations.

Sandling is described as 5-feet-11-inches tall and 200 pounds with facial hair and a bald head. He was last seen driving a 2017 red Mitsubishi Outlander with a Pennsylvania license plate reading KGK-5993.

Police say he has ties to Garfield, Sheridan and Harrison Township. Anyone who sees Sandling should call 911 immediately.

Anyone with information on Sandling’s whereabouts or the shooting is asked to call the Allegheny County Police Tipline at 1-833-255-8477. Tips can be made anonymously.