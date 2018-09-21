PITTSBURGH (HOODLINE) — Looking for a yummy Italian meal near you?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable Italian restaurants around Pittsburgh, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture next time you’re on the hunt.

1. Fiori’s Pizzaria

Topping the list is locally owned and operated Fiori’s Pizzaria. Located at 103 Capital Ave. in Brookline it is the highest-rated inexpensive Italian restaurant in Pittsburgh, boasting 4.5 stars out of 287 reviews on Yelp.

On the menu, look for hoagies, calzones and traditional pastas like spaghetti and rigatoni. Both traditional and white sauce pizzas are on offer as well, with toppings ranging from capicola and hot pepper rings to mushrooms and shrimp. (You can check out the full menu here.)

2. Aiello’s Pizza

Next up is Squirrel Hill South’s Aiello’s Pizza, situated at 2112 Murray Ave. With four stars out of 205 reviews on Yelp, the family-owned Italian spot has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for a budget-friendly option.

Established in 1978, this pizzeria has withstood the test of time with offerings such as fresh calzones, strombolis, hoagies and gourmet pizzas like Giuseppe’s Margherita — a specialty pie topped with fresh basil, sliced tomatoes, garlic, Parmesan and provolone cheese. (See the full menu here.)

3. Piada Italian Street Food

Oakland’s Piada Italian Street Food, located at 3600 Forbes Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the affordable fast-casual Italian spot four stars out of 187 reviews.

The Ohio-based chain — with more than 40 locations across several states — serves up quick-service build-your-own pasta bowls, similar to that of Chipotle, with pasta offerings like carbonara, basil pesto and spicy diavolo. (Check out the full menu here.)

“Quick and tasty!” shared Yelper Amber D. “Great spot to grab and go, or sit and hang out for a bit! For those who’ve never been it’s like an Italian Chipotle. I got the small carbonara pasta — despite being the smaller portion it was plenty of food!”

4. Tootie’s Famous Italian Beef

Tootie’s Famous Italian Beef, a spot that offers sandwiches and more in South Side, is another affordable go-to, with four stars out of 106 Yelp reviews.

On the menu, expect to find salads, bowls, sides and hearty sandwiches like the Italian beef and hot sausage with sautéed onions and green peppers. (See the full menu here.)

Yelper Carrie N., who reviewed the eatery on Sept. 3, wrote, “Six-inch Italian beef with a side of pasta salad is my go-to! Always delicious, and the staff is so friendly and welcoming.”

Interested? Head on over to 93 S. 16th St. to see for yourself.

5. Napoli Pizzeria

Over in Squirrel Hill South, check out Napoli Pizzeria, which has earned four stars out of 59 reviews on Yelp. Dig in at the Italian spot, which offers pizza and more, by heading to 2006 Murray Ave.

Menu offerings include fried mushrooms; oven-baked hoagies with hot sausage; eggplant Parmesan served with fresh garlic bread; and made-from-scratch pizzas with toppings like bacon bits, red peppers and artichokes. (See the full menu here.)