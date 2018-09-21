PITTSBURGH (HOODLINE) — Looking to try the best beer bars in town?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top tap rooms in Pittsburgh, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to fill the bill.

1. The Urban Tap

Topping the list is The Urban Tap. It offers a seemingly-limitless number of draft beer options, from American lagers to international craft ales. Its menu of mostly American fare runs from tater tots to a New York strip; there are also international flavors, like shrimp banh mi tacos and a chipotle-flavored pulled pork sandwich. Located at 1209 E. Carson St. in South Side, it is the highest-rated beer bar in Pittsburgh, boasting four stars out of 257 reviews on Yelp.

2. Independent Brewing Company

Next up is Squirrel Hill South’s Independent Brewing Company, situated at 1704 Shady Ave. It’s not a brewery itself; rather, it’s a tavern that offers taps featuring brews from small, independent beer producers. These are mostly local breweries, though you’ll find imported selections as well. In addition to beer, there’s a menu of shareable plates, like shishito peppers and beef enchiladas, plus larger options like a fried chicken sandwich and a strip steak. With four stars out of 134 reviews on Yelp, it has proven to be a local favorite.

3. East End Brewing Taproom

Next, the Strip District’s East End Brewing Taproom, located at 102 19th St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving it 4.5 stars out of 42 reviews. East End does indeed brew its own beer, making more than 35 styles each year. Year-round beers include a couple of IPAs, a Hefeweizen and a nut brown ale, while seasonal options include more porters and an oatmeal stout. Look for special small-batch and hand-bottled options available only in the tap house.

4. Lot 17

Lot 17 in Bloomfield is another go-to, with four stars out of 113 Yelp reviews. The beer selection leans toward American craft brews, with labels like Bell’s, Lagunitas, Dale’s and Deschutes on the tap handles, but lovers of American lagers aren’t left behind. There’s Yuengling, PBR and even Iron City Light from the Pittsburgh Brewing Company. A full menu of American food is also on tap. Head over to 4617 Liberty Ave. to see for yourself.

5. Bierport

Finally, over in Central Lawrenceville, check out Bierport, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 34 reviews on Yelp. This combined retail store and tap room is dedicated to exploration and to creating a social scene around beer. The store holds an inventory of over 950 bottles and cans, including local, American craft, seasonal, rare, imported and gluten-free beers, plus mead and cider. The tap room delivers 19 different draft beers. If you like, you can bring in outside food and make a meal of it. You can find the beer spot at 4115 Butler St.