MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (AP) – Police say a West Virginia mother arrested and charged with murder had intended to kill both her daughters and take her own life.

Julie Ann Orellana’s 8-year-old daughter, Eliza, was found dead of gunshot wounds on Thursday, and her 11-year-old daughter Olivia was wounded in the shooting.

Court records show the 46-year-old Orellana has been charged with first-degree murder and attempted murder.

The Herald Mail reports Orellana was being held without bond on Friday.

Police searched for the mother Thursday night and found her Friday morning. Records said she was found with a steak knife, a handgun and a blood-stained, six-page letter outlining her reasons for shooting the children.

The 11-year-old girl, who had gone to a neighbor’s house, told authorities that her mother shot her in the leg.

