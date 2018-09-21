Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

WILKINSBURG (KDKA) — Wilkinsburg Police say the Dollar General on Laketon Road gets robbed often, especially during the holidays, but this time is different.

Surveillance video captured a picture of the suspect after he parked his van and started walking down Laketon Road toward the Dollar General. Minutes later, he enters the store.

“He had latex gloves, or what appears to be latex gloves, on his hands and a ski mask covering the bottom part of his face,” Wilkinsburg Police Detective Brandon Rourke said.

When he walked up to the clerk, he showed her the gun and handed her a bag for the money.

“He then asked her to lift the drawer up to see if there were any bigger or larger bills underneath the drawer. He then fled after getting the money. It was approximately $276, I believe,” Rourke said.

Fortunately no one was hurt, but the outcome could have been different.

“There was another employee, the manager of the store. He pointed the gun at her when she was walking toward the back of the store to phone the police,” Rourke said.

The suspect removed his mask before returning to his vehicle. He’s described as a black male who is about 6 feet tall with a husky build.

Police believe he was driving a two-toned Kia mini-van that was maroon on top and silver around the lower part of the vehicle.

Wilkinsburg Police are asking anyone who recognizes the gunman or knows anything about the robbery to give them a call.