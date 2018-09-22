  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMHometown High Q
    11:30 AMHometown High Q
    12:00 PMPaid Program
    12:30 PMPaid Program
    1:00 PMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Bishop David A. Zubik, Catholic Church, Local TV, Saint Paul Cathedral

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Catholic Church has a long way to go to make things right in regard to the abuse scandal that has rocked it in recent months, and Bishop David A. Zubik is turning to prayer for the initial steps.

Bishop Zubik will lead a Holy Hour for Repentance in Saint Paul Cathedral in Oakland, at 3 p.m. on Sunday.

The service, which is not a Mass, is to express sorrow for the harm that child sexual abuse by priests has done to victims and to the faithful of the Diocese of Pittsburgh.

RELATED STORIES:

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s