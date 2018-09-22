Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Catholic Church has a long way to go to make things right in regard to the abuse scandal that has rocked it in recent months, and Bishop David A. Zubik is turning to prayer for the initial steps.

Bishop Zubik will lead a Holy Hour for Repentance in Saint Paul Cathedral in Oakland, at 3 p.m. on Sunday.

The service, which is not a Mass, is to express sorrow for the harm that child sexual abuse by priests has done to victims and to the faithful of the Diocese of Pittsburgh.

