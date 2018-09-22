Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police say a drunk driver crashed onto the roof of a Greenfield Giant Eagle early Saturday morning.

Officers were sent to the grocery store for a report of a vehicle on the roof around 4 a.m.

According to police, the driver was speeding down Greenfield Avenue when he struck the curb at a bend in the road at Windsor Street. The vehicle apparently went airborne and landed on the roof of the Giant Eagle.

The store’s night employees were evacuated. No one inside the store was injured.

The driver was also uninjured. He was arrested for driving while intoxicated.

On their Facebook page, Pittsburgh Police said, “Folks, a friendly reminder to NEVER drink and drive. We’ll find you if you do … especially if you end up on top of a Giant Eagle.”

This is at least the second time that a vehicle has ended up on the roof of the Greenfield Giant Eagle.

In 2016, the driver of an SUV lost control of his vehicle, went through a yard and went airborne. The vehicle slammed into a fence and a brick wall before landing on the roof of the Giant Eagle.