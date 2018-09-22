Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – After storms Friday night knocked out to more than 5,000 homes and businesses, Duquesne Light announced Saturday morning that most of those customers have had their power restored.

About 400 customers were still without power as of 7:30 a.m., and the majority are expected to have service restored by noon.

Residents are reminded that downed wires are a safety hazard and to always assume a downed wire is live. Duquesne Light said residents can report outages or any dangerous situations to by calling 1-888-393-7000 or by visiting https://www.duquesnelight.com/.

