  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:30 PMCBS Fall Preview
    8:00 PMNCIS: Los Angeles
    9:00 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    10:00 PM48 Hours
    11:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 11
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Duquesne, Fatal Shooting, Local TV

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

DUQUESNE (KDKA) — A man was fatally shot in Duquesne on Saturday afternoon.

It happened just after 4:30 p.m. in the 1100 block of Grant Avenue.\

duquesne shooting Police: Man Fatally Shot While Sitting In Vehicle In Duquesne

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Police say a man had been shot in the head while sitting in a car.

The victim was transported to a local hospital where he died from his wounds.

According to police, two black males were seen fleeing the scene, heading in the direction of a nearby baseball field.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call the Allegheny County Police Tipline at 1-833-255-8477.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s