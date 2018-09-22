Comments
DUQUESNE (KDKA) — A man was fatally shot in Duquesne on Saturday afternoon.
It happened just after 4:30 p.m. in the 1100 block of Grant Avenue.\
Police say a man had been shot in the head while sitting in a car.
The victim was transported to a local hospital where he died from his wounds.
According to police, two black males were seen fleeing the scene, heading in the direction of a nearby baseball field.
Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call the Allegheny County Police Tipline at 1-833-255-8477.
