SOUTH UNION TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A driver crashed into a Fayette County nursing facility Saturday afternoon.

It happened just before 4 p.m. at Lafayette Manor in South Union Township.

A woman visiting the facility got into her car and accidentally hit the gas pedal instead of the brakes. Her vehicle ended up entirely inside the building.

car into building 1 Driver Crashes Into Fayette Co. Nursing Facility

(Photo Credit: Ed Riedmann)

One person was in the room at the time of the crash. He was sent to the hospital as a precaution, but he was not seriously injured.

The driver was not injured.

Crews had removed the car from the building by 5 p.m.

