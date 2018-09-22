Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

SOUTH UNION TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A driver crashed into a Fayette County nursing facility Saturday afternoon.

It happened just before 4 p.m. at Lafayette Manor in South Union Township.

A woman visiting the facility got into her car and accidentally hit the gas pedal instead of the brakes. Her vehicle ended up entirely inside the building.

One person was in the room at the time of the crash. He was sent to the hospital as a precaution, but he was not seriously injured.

The driver was not injured.

Crews had removed the car from the building by 5 p.m.