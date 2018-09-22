Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A group of nurses and physician assistants from UPMC formed a local brain aneurysm support group six years ago, and Saturday they hosted their fifth annual Brain Aneurysm Awareness 5K Walk/Run on the Great Lawn at the North Shore.

The run began at 10 a.m. and also included a raffle to benefit the local group, a DJ and refreshments. The funds raised will be used to provide materials for the group’s local meetings and to promote further outreach efforts for our patients and community, according to a press release from one of the organizers.

The purpose of the walk it to provide education, awareness and support to people and their families who have or had a brain aneurysm. The group has also used the event to support the National Brain Aneurysm Foundation.

