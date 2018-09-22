Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

ALLISON PARK, Pa. (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Pirates joined forces with the Hampton Athletic Association for the grand opening of three newly renovated fields at Hampton Community Park on Saturday.

The association dedicated newly constructed dugouts in memory of beloved coach Skip Palmer as well as two young players who passed away from cancer.

In 2017, Pirates Charities contributed a matching grant of $25,000 to the project through the Fields for Kids program. The program is one of Pirates Charities’ signature programs and provides financial support to improve youth baseball and/or softball facilities through matching grants. Grant funds may be used for the upgrading of essential field components such as sod, infield playing surfaces, fencing, dugouts and irrigation systems.