SMOCK, Pa. (KDKA/AP) – State police said two people were killed and three were injured in a crash earlier this week in western Pennsylvania.

fayette county franklin twp crash Police Confirm Multiple Deaths In Thursday Night Crash In Smock

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Police in Fayette County say the crash occurred at the intersection of Route 51 and Smock Road in Smock at about 9:30 p.m. on Thursday.

At least two vehicles were involved and there were reports of the vehicles catching fire after the collision. Three medical helicopters were called to the scene, as well as the coroner’s office.

The names of the victims have not been released pending notification of their families.

