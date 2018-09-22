Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Lego Terrible Towel that will hopefully set a world record was completed at the Mall at Robinson on Saturday afternoon.

Shoppers, children and others attending STEM Fest flocked around it for hours to put the pieces into place.

The final bricks were snapped into place at 3:17 p.m. It took 34,560 Lego pieces to complete.

Jason Burik, a Montour Elementary School principal, designed the initial layout and worked with STEAM teachers to finalize it. Fourth grade students worked on it before it was taken to STEM Fest for completion.

“It’s great to see it come to life. It was one thing to see the letters. It’s another thing to see over 34,000 pieces, which we’re hoping is going to be a world record,” Burik said.

The project has been submitted to Guinness World Records. Burik says they will hear back in a couple of weeks.

The Lego Terrible Towel will be on display on the upper level of the Mall at Robinson in front of the JCPenney through the holiday season and the rest of the football season.

Afterwards, it will be donated to Merakey Allegheny Valley School, a private non-profit organization supporting adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities throughout Pennsylvania. Myron Cope’s son attended Merakey AVS, and a portion of all Terrible Towel sales goes to AVS.