WILLOW STREET, Pa. (AP) – An autopsy is planned Monday on a man found dead in a Pennsylvania field – and whose body authorities suspect was dumped at the site.

Police in Pequea Township say there were no signs of injury on the body when it was found just after 7 a.m. Saturday. The name of the 48-year-old Lancaster resident wasn’t immediately released.

The Lancaster County district attorney’s office says “preliminary information indicates the man was transported in a vehicle to the location where he was found.”

Prosecutors say they are seeking information on any vehicles or people seen in the area Friday night or early Saturday.

