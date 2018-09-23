Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

DARLINGTON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – A woman is dead and two others are injured after a car accident in Beaver County.

Pennsylvania State Police say that an elderly woman is dead following a car accident on the 500-block of Taggart Road in Darlington Township. Two other people were injured in the accident.

Authorities say that the elderly woman driving by herself drove into the path of another vehicle with three people inside. Two adults were injured and a child was unharmed.

One adult was flown by a medical helicopter and another adult was taken by ambulance from the scene.

The Pennsylvania State Police, East Palestine, Ohio Police and Darlington Township VFD responded to the accident.

Officials are still investigating the scene.