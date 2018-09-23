Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

WHEELING, W.Va. (KDKA) — President Donald Trump will return to West Virginia on Saturday for a rally.

Trump’s campaign announced Sunday that the president will appear at a MAGA Rally in Wheeling, W.Va., alongside Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, who is running for Senate.

The rally, which begins at 7 p.m., will take place at the Wesbanco Arena.

You can register for tickets at donaldjtrump.com/rallies/wv-sept-2018.

Trump last visited West Virginia in August when he appeared at a rally in Charleston.