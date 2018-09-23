  • KDKA TVOn Air

HARMAR TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — More than two dozen homes were evacuated in Harmar Township on Sunday afternoon after reports of a natural gas leak.

Allegheny County officials reported at 5:15 p.m. Sunday that the fire department was sent to the 800 block of Guys Run Road for a natural gas leak.

At least 31 homes were evacuated due to an issue with a high-pressure line.

harmar township guys run road Natural Gas Leak Reported In Harmar, More Than 2 Dozen Homes Evacuated

(Photo Credit: Harmar Township Police Department/Facebook)

Harmar Township Police said Guys Run Road was closed between Terrace Drive and Campbells Run Road.

The leak was fixed in about 20 minutes and the road was reopened.

