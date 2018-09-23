Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

HARMAR TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — More than two dozen homes were evacuated in Harmar Township on Sunday afternoon after reports of a natural gas leak.

Allegheny County officials reported at 5:15 p.m. Sunday that the fire department was sent to the 800 block of Guys Run Road for a natural gas leak.

At least 31 homes were evacuated due to an issue with a high-pressure line.

Harmar Township Police said Guys Run Road was closed between Terrace Drive and Campbells Run Road.

The leak was fixed in about 20 minutes and the road was reopened.

