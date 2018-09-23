Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Classes will be back in session at Kerr Elementary School on Monday after an ongoing mold issue forced more than a week of cancellations.

District officials first closed the school on Sept. 14 after mold was discovered in three rooms, and classes were canceled the entire following week.

Crews have been at the school working to remove the mold, disinfect the building and conduct air quality tests.

On Sunday, Superintendent Gene Freeman said tests concluded the air quality in the school is safe for students and staff to return on Monday.

Students missed a total of five days of classes, since schools were already scheduled to be closed on Wednesday for fall break.

Three makeup days have been scheduled at this time. The school district has applied to the Pennsylvania Department of Education to get a waiver for some of the time missed.

The school has also rescheduled picture day for Oct. 15.