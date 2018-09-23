  • KDKA TVOn Air

CLARION, Pa. (KDKA) — Police say a missing Ohio man was last seen in Clarion County.

The Orrville Police Department says 21-year-old Samuel Dakota Richards, of Orrville, Ohio, was last heard from on Friday.

Richards’ mother told ExploreClarion.com that her son was in the Clarion area doing fundraising work and she spoke to him on the phone Friday night. He told her he was calling from a truck stop in Brookville and someone was taking him to a homeless shelter in Clarion.

According to ExploreClarion.com, an employee at a Clarion Walmart saw Richards at the store Friday evening.

Police believe Richards may have been heading back to the Orrville area.

Richards is about 6-feet tall and weighs about 195 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who sees Richards or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call Orrville Police at (330) 684-5025.

