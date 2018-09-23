Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — There will be free performances, free activities and free admission throughout the region for RADical Days through Oct. 14.

This is the 17th year for RADical Days, an annual “thank you” from the Allegheny Regional Asset District.

Theaters, libraries, museums and more will offer free admission, activities and performances on certain days.

This year’s RADical Days kicked off on Sept. 21 and will continue through Oct. 14.

For a full list, visit radworkshere.org/pages/rad-days-2018.