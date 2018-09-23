  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PM60 Minutes
    8:00 PMBig Brother
    9:00 PMNCIS: Los Angeles
    10:00 PMMadam Secretary
    11:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 11
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, RADical Days

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — There will be free performances, free activities and free admission throughout the region for RADical Days through Oct. 14.

This is the 17th year for RADical Days, an annual “thank you” from the Allegheny Regional Asset District.

Theaters, libraries, museums and more will offer free admission, activities and performances on certain days.

This year’s RADical Days kicked off on Sept. 21 and will continue through Oct. 14.

For a full list, visit radworkshere.org/pages/rad-days-2018.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s