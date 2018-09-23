Le'Veon Bell, Pittsburgh Steelers, running back, football, nfl, steelers trade le'veon bell, adam schefter, ESPN
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Steelers are now listening to trade offers for rouge running back Le’Veon Bell, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Schefter announced the report Sunday morning. Bell took to Twitter early Sunday morning saying that he does not feel appreciated.

“I feel like too many ppl take me for granted,” tweeted Bell.

