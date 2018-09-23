Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Steelers are now listening to trade offers for rouge running back Le’Veon Bell, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Steelers now listening to trade offers for RB Le’Veon Bell, league sources tell ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 23, 2018

Schefter announced the report Sunday morning. Bell took to Twitter early Sunday morning saying that he does not feel appreciated.

sometimes a simple “thank you” can go a long way…I feel like too many ppl take me for granted… — Le'Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) September 23, 2018

“I feel like too many ppl take me for granted,” tweeted Bell.