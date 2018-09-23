  • KDKA TVOn Air

TAMPA, Fla. (KDKA) — Thousands showed up at a Steelers bar in Tampa, Fla., for the Steeler Nation Unite party Sunday night.

“Steelers have the best fans in the United States of America and probably across the world,” one fan said.

A little rain couldn’t keep Steelers fans away from O’Brien’s Irish Pub the night before the Steelers were set to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“Steelers always travel well. Where there’s a game, we’ll be there,” another fan said.

steelers obriens bar tampa Thousands Pack Steelers Bar In Florida On Eve Of Buccaneers Game

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Fletcher Rumbaugh)

Former Steelers Tunch Ilkin, Santonio Holmes and LaMarr Woodley were the stars of the party.

“I mean, the fan support has always been unbelievable. Everywhere we go, any time the Steelers are having an event, all the fans come out. When you have a strong fanbase like this, when you go on the road, it’s like a home game,” Woodley said.

Although the Steelers are underdogs in their first Monday night game of the season against Tampa, you wouldn’t be able to tell from the crowd’s enthusiasm.

