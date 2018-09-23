  • KDKA TV

(CNN) — As forecasters warn of more dangerous flooding in the Carolinas from Hurricane Florence’s torrential rainfall, they’re also keeping an eye on Tropical Storm Kirk in the Atlantic.

Kirk reached tropical storm-strength Saturday and is cruising west at about 18 mph, the National Hurricane Center said Sunday morning.

The storm is located about 465 miles southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands and currently doesn’t pose a threat to land, according to the latest advisory.

Kirk is packing 40 mph sustained winds and its westward motion is expected to accelerate through Tuesday.

Kirk is expected to strengthen but remain a Tropical Storm through midweek, when it’s likely to run into strong wind shear, causing the storm to weaken as it approaches the Lesser Antilles, the Hurricane Center said.

