  • KDKA TV

    On Air Schedule:

    10:30 AMFace the Nation
    11:30 AMSteelers Kick-Off
    12:00 PMThe NFL Today
    1:00 PMNFL Football
    5:00 PMPBR Bullriding
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Bar Fight, Cincinnati, College Hill, Fatal Shooting, Ohio, Rustic Tavern, Shooting

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

CINCINNATI (AP) – Police say a fight that began in a bar continued outside and two men have been fatally shot.

Cincinnati police say a fight between two groups of people began inside the Rustic Tavern in the city’s College Hill neighborhood and carried over outside the bar where one person pulled a gun and shot and killed the two men around 1:30 a.m. Both of the men who were shot died at the scene.

The names of those killed were being withheld until relatives could be notified.

Police say they are searching for a suspect. They have not released a description of the suspected shooter.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s