  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    01:05 AMExtra
    02:05 AMPaid Program
    02:35 AMPaid Program
    03:05 AMCBS Overnight News
    04:00 AMCBS Morning News
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, The Waterfront

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

HOMESTEAD (KDKA) — Some petite pups ran as fast as their little legs could carry them in the Great Pup-Kin Race at the Waterfront Shopping Center on Sunday.

The race was part of the shopping center’s Fall Fest event.

great pupkin race Petite Pups Compete In Waterfronts Great Pup Kin Race

(Photo Credit: The Waterfront)

More than 80 small dogs, decked out in their fall fashion, competed as onlookers cheered them on.

great pupkin race winners Petite Pups Compete In Waterfronts Great Pup Kin Race

(Photo Credit: The Waterfront)

In the end, Wesley the Yorkshire Terrier took home first place, while another Yorkshire Terrier named Mozzarella came in second. Lady, a Jack Russell Terrier, came in third.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s