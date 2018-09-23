Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

HOMESTEAD (KDKA) — Some petite pups ran as fast as their little legs could carry them in the Great Pup-Kin Race at the Waterfront Shopping Center on Sunday.

The race was part of the shopping center’s Fall Fest event.

More than 80 small dogs, decked out in their fall fashion, competed as onlookers cheered them on.

In the end, Wesley the Yorkshire Terrier took home first place, while another Yorkshire Terrier named Mozzarella came in second. Lady, a Jack Russell Terrier, came in third.