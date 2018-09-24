  • KDKA TVOn Air

AMWELL TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Two separate crashes shut down I-79 North in Amwell Township on Monday evening.

The first crash happened just before 7 p.m. when a vehicle crossed the median.

When emergency crews arrived on the scene, they found a tractor trailer had crashed over a guardrail and caught fire in a separate accident.

Two people, one person from each accident, were transported to a local hospital.

All lanes of I-79 northbound are currently shut down.

