AMWELL TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Two separate crashes shut down I-79 North in Amwell Township on Monday evening.
The first crash happened just before 7 p.m. when a vehicle crossed the median.
When emergency crews arrived on the scene, they found a tractor trailer had crashed over a guardrail and caught fire in a separate accident.
Two people, one person from each accident, were transported to a local hospital.
All lanes of I-79 northbound are currently shut down.
