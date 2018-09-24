Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

ROBINSON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Police are investigating a threat made at Carlynton Junior-Senior High School in Robinson Township.

Graffiti reading “Sept 26 CHS goes Boom!” was found in a high school restroom stall on Friday after school.

Carlynton School District Superintendent Gary Peiffer says Robinson Police and principals are investigating.

Police will conduct a search of the building overnight on Tuesday. The building will be locked down until Wednesday morning.

A volleyball game scheduled for Tuesday night will be rescheduled or moved.

Robinson Police will also be at the school on Wednesday for added safety and security.

A full letter to parents can be read on the school district’s website.