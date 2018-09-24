Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The trial for a teenager accused of killing his 4-month-old son began Monday.

De-John Johnson, 18, is accused of killing the baby when he was caring for him in February 2017.

Officials say Isaiah Brooks-Leonard had a number of injuries, including a cut and bruised cheek, a bruised hip and he had finger marks around his ankles.

Investigators say Johnson had the baby for the weekend at his McKeesport home, when the baby became unresponsive in his bedroom.

Isaiah later died at the hospital.

The medical examiner said he suffocated.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details