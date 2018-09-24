  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 4
    5:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 5
    6:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 6
    7:00 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    View All Programs
Filed Under:De-John Johnson, Isaiah Brooks-Leonard, Local TV

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The trial for a teenager accused of killing his 4-month-old son began Monday.

De-John Johnson, 18, is accused of killing the baby when he was caring for him in February 2017.

dejohn johnson Trial Begins For Teen Accused Of Killing 4 Month Old Son

(Photo Credit: Allegheny County Police)

Officials say Isaiah Brooks-Leonard had a number of injuries, including a cut and bruised cheek, a bruised hip and he had finger marks around his ankles.

Investigators say Johnson had the baby for the weekend at his McKeesport home, when the baby became unresponsive in his bedroom.

Isaiah later died at the hospital.

The medical examiner said he suffocated.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s