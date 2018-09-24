Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

NORTH HILLS (KDKA) — As the most powerful state representative in Harrisburg, many think Republican House Speaker Mike Turzai is unbeatable for reelection.

But don’t tell Democrat Emily Skopov that.

“I’m running because he’s obstructionist,” Skopov says of Turzai.

The McCandless wife, mother and non-profit business leader says her campaign is tapping into an anti-Harrisburg, anti-partisan sentiment that cuts across party lines.

“Mike Turzai really embodies that career politician who doesn’t actually allow democracy to function,” Skopov told KDKA political editor Jon Delano on Monday. “We have some great legislators in the Republican Party in Pennsylvania. We have some great ones in the Democratic Party. But they are not being able to do their job effectively when you have somebody in leadership who refuses to engage in true bipartisan conversation and compromise.”

Skopov says she’s personally door-knocked one-third of the 13,000 doors her campaign has touched.

And she says Turzai, by running for state Senate, Congress, Lieutenant Governor and Governor, really doesn’t want to represent the North Hills.

“He is not interested in being the representative in this area. He has clearly had his sights set on other offices, and I feel like we’re his second choice,” Skopov said.

Still, it’s a tough climb for Skopov.

The 28th district in Bradford Woods, Franklin Park, Marshall, McCandless and Pine voted for President Trump by eight points.

What makes this a do-able race for the Democrat Skopov against a well-known Republican incumbent is that this is the year of the suburban woman.

And many people think that women, regardless of their party registration, this year are going to vote for the Democrat.

After all, thanks to suburban women in both parties, Democrat Conor Lamb won very Republican Upper St. Clair.

“Women are actually realizing how much more power they have when they work together,” Skopov said.

KDKA has reached out to Turzai, who is in Harrisburg, and offered the Speaker a chance to outline why voters in the North Hills should re-elect him.

The election is just six weeks from Tuesday.