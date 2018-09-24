Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

MIDLAND (KDKA) – Members of the First Baptist Church in Midland went to church Sunday morning, but not in the building they had known for 105 years.

The Faith Temple Church of God in Midland needed more seats in church Sunday. It opened its doors to members of First Baptist Church after it burned on Saturday.

“We are sisters and brothers in Christ, and we are sisters and brothers in the neighborhood. This is a community thing. The only rightful thing that we know how to do is open up our doors for our sister church,” Pastor Willie Westbook said.

And First Baptist Church took them up on the offer.

“It’s all about coming together. It’s all about worshiping together. We serve one Lord and we come even in the midst of this tragedy to celebrate because we know God is able to take this tragedy and do something great with it,” First Baptist Church Pastor Cordell Fountain said.

Losing their church was hard on the members of First Baptist, but the kindness of their neighbors helped soften the blow.

“We have quite a few seniors who have emotional ties to the church so this is certainly tragic for them, but we trust that God is going to move in a mighty way and help us rebuild the church,” Fountain said.

In the meantime, they worship together.

And the pastor of Faith Temple says First Baptist can stay as long as necessary.

“However long it takes, we’re here for them and our doors are open for them,” Westbook said.

Because they believe the words taught in an old children’s song, the church is not a building and the church is not the steeple.

“The church is here. This is our church. The church is a facility that God provided for us, but the church is the people of the community and of the world,” Cheryl Williams said.