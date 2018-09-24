Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

HARRISBURG (KDKA) – State lawmakers will be back in Harrisburg today to start their short fall sessions.

There’s growing pressure for them to turn last month’s grand jury report on child sex abuse accusations against Catholic priests into action.

Some Democratic state lawmakers want what they are calling a window to justice for children. They’ll be pushing to eliminate the statute of limitations for child sex abuse. Their proposal would also allow a two-year window for victims with older claims to sue.

Last week, the group met at the City County Building for a rally. State Rep. Dan Miller said, “You can’t hide from justice because you preyed on the young. We need the two year window.”

Pennsylvania law currently requires victims to sue before the age of 30 and does not allow for criminal prosecutions after the victim turns 50.

A rally is scheduled to take place in Harrisburg on Monday to press lawmakers to approve the grand jury recommendations. They will also be pushing for lawmakers to create the two-year window for victims to file civil lawsuits after the statute of limitations on their cases ran out.

