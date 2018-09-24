Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

HOMEWOOD (KDKA) – Six people were injured when an SUV collided with a Port Authority bus in Homewood.

According to officials, the crash happened near the intersection of Bennet Street and North Dallas Avenue around 1 a.m.

The bus hit a telephone pole and a wall. Both vehicles had significant front-end damage.

Crews used the jaws of life to extricate the bus driver. The driver was then taken to UPMC Mercy Hospital and was last listed in critical condition.

The driver of the SUV, along with four passengers on the bus, were taken to UPMC Presbyterian Hospital. Three people were in “moderate condition” and two people had minor injuries, according to Pittsburgh Police.

Pittsburgh Police Crash Investigation Unit is helping the Port Authority in the investigation.

