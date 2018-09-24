Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

MOUNT LEBANON (KDKA) – A second raccoon has tested positive for rabies in Mount Lebanon.

According to the Allegheny County Health Department, the raccoon was found near the intersection of Shadowlawn and Racine avenues.

Another rabid raccoon was found in that same area last week.

Health officials say all residents should avoid contact with stray and wild animals as a precaution. And if you see any animals acting strangely or threateningly, you should call your police department or the Pennsylvania Game Commission.

“Rabies is a virus transmitted by an animal bite or scratch, and exposures due to a bite or scratch are almost always fatal when left untreated,” the Health Department said in a statement.

If you are exposed to rabies by an animal bite or scratch, you should immediately wash the area with soap and water, seek emergency medical treatment and then contact the Allegheny County Health Department.

In all, 21 animals have tested positive for rabies in Allegheny County this year including, 10 raccoons, seven bats, two cats, one groundhog and one fox.