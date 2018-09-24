PITTSBURGH (HOODLINE) — Interested in checking out the newest eateries in Pittsburgh?

From a bar to a pizza joint, read on to see the newest hot spots to open around town.

Sugar and Smoke

A Bloomfield newcomer, Sugar and Smoke is a cocktail bar and Southern spot that offers breakfast, lunch and dinner fare. It’s located at 4428 Liberty Ave. and features two dining rooms, a downstairs banquet hall, a lounge and a patio with outdoor seating.

According to its website, Sugar and Smoke looks to combine Southern hospitality and sophistication with mouthwatering cuisine. Expect menu options like slow-smoked brisket, crab cakes, fried green tomato sandwiches and lobster po’boys.

Siempre Algo

Stroll past 414 E. Ohio St. in the North Side and you’ll find Siempre Algo, a modern American restaurant and bar. Yelpers are fans of Siempre Algo: it’s got five stars out of six reviews, so far.

On the menu, look for light bites like fresh ceviche; homemade pretzels with chicken liver pâté; and grilled local muskmelon with prosciutto, spiced buckwheat honey and mint. For your main course, indulge in roasted chicken breast with brandied chicken liver bread pudding; a hearty ribeye with chimichurri; or pan-roasted halibut served with barley and peas. You can view the full menu here.

Fat Angelo’s Pizzeria

Now open at 511 E. Carson St. in South Side is Fat Angelo’s Pizzeria, a family-owned and operated spot that has multiple locations around the city.

It serves more than 35 types of hoagies, from the simple BLT to one with sirloin steak, pepperoni, Italian sausage and melted mozzarella and provolone cheeses. Nearly 30 specialty pizzas are on offer as well, including thick-crust square-cut options, plus wings, calzones, salads and baked pasta.