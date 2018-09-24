Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

NEW STANTON (KDKA) — The holiday season is always a busy time for UPS, and the company is getting ready by hiring hundreds of employees in the New Stanton area.

The company expects to hire nearly 800 seasonal employees in the area. The positions include package handlers, driver-helpers, delivery and tractor-trailer drivers, and part-time supervisors.

Hiring is taking place at the New Stanton Hub location on North Center Avenue.

Interested applicants can apply online at UPSjobs.com.