  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    7:30 PMExtra
    8:00 PMThe Big Bang Theory
    8:31 PMYoung Sheldon
    9:00 PMMagnum P.I.
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Hiring, Local TV, New Stanton, UPS

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

NEW STANTON (KDKA) — The holiday season is always a busy time for UPS, and the company is getting ready by hiring hundreds of employees in the New Stanton area.

The company expects to hire nearly 800 seasonal employees in the area. The positions include package handlers, driver-helpers, delivery and tractor-trailer drivers, and part-time supervisors.

Hiring is taking place at the New Stanton Hub location on North Center Avenue.

Interested applicants can apply online at UPSjobs.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s